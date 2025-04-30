d’Amico International Shipping Announces New Time Charter Contracts

d’Amico International Shipping S.A., an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announced that its operating subsidiary, d’Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland), has recently signed new 12-month time charter agreements for two of its Eco-MR2 vessels and one of itsEco-LR1 ships, all with reputable counterparties and at very profitable daily hire rates. Additionally, d’Amico Tankers has signed a 6-month contract for one of its MR2 vessels and extended an existing contract for another MR2 vessel by six months, also at profitable hire rates.

Following the conclusion of these time-charter agreements, DIS has the following estimated forwardcontract coverage: