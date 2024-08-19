d’Amico Tankers Buys Tanker Vessel for $31M

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) said its operating subsidiary d’Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) exercised its purchase option on the MT Crimson Pearl, a 50,000 dwt medium-range product tanker vessel built in August 2017 by Minaminippon Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Japan, for a consideration of approximately $31 million with delivery expected between September and October 2024.

As of today, DIS’ fleet comprises 33 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 25 owned, 5 chartered-in and 3 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 8.8 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels.

“Following the acquisition of MT Crimson Jade at the end of June, I am now glad to announce the exercise of DIS’ purchase option on its sister ship, the MT Crimson Pearl, an Eco MR vessel built in 2017 by the same top-quality Japanese yard and time-chartered-in by d’Amico Tankers ever since," said Carlos di Mottola, CEO, d’Amico International Shipping. "Through this transaction, we acquire a young and high-quality vessel at an attractive purchase price, around 30% lower than its current market value.”