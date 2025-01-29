d’Amico Tankers Signs Charter Deals for Five Vessels

Marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market d’Amico International Shipping has, through its subsidiary d’Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland), signed time charter agreements for five vessels.

The new time charter agreements are for four Handysize vessels and extended a time-charter contract on one MR vessel.

The agreements have been concluded with reputable counterparties at highly profitable daily hire rates.

The company did not disclose additional details regarding the contracts.

“I am pleased to announce the recent conclusion of new time charter deals with reputable counterparties. Moreover, the attractive rates we secured reaffirm the positive market outlook for our industry. DIS remains committed to its strategy of gradually increasing its time-charter coverage, to secure a portion of its future earnings at highly profitable levels,” said Carlos di Mottola, Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping.