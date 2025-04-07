Marine Link
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

NYK Orders Dual-fuel Methanol VLCC

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 7, 2025

Source: NYK

Source: NYK

On April 4, NYK concluded a contract for the construction and charter of a very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) equipped with a dual-fuel methanol main engine, a first for the NYK VLCC fleet.

The vessel, which will feature a large shaft generator, will be constructed by Nippon Shipyard and engaged in a long-term charter for Idemitsu Tanker.

The Malaccamax VLCC was designed in collaboration with Idemitsu Tanker, IINO Kaiun Kaisha and Nippon Shipyard.

Principal Particulars:

Length Overall: 339.5m
Breadth: 60.0m
Scantling Draught: 21m
Deadweight at Scantling Draught: Approx. 310,000t
Fuel: Methanol and heavy oil
Other: Equipped with a large shaft generator
Build: Nippon Shipyard, Japan Marine United Corporation
Charterer: Idemitsu Tanker
Delivery: 2028

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week