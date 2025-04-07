NYK Orders Dual-fuel Methanol VLCC
On April 4, NYK concluded a contract for the construction and charter of a very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) equipped with a dual-fuel methanol main engine, a first for the NYK VLCC fleet.
The vessel, which will feature a large shaft generator, will be constructed by Nippon Shipyard and engaged in a long-term charter for Idemitsu Tanker.
The Malaccamax VLCC was designed in collaboration with Idemitsu Tanker, IINO Kaiun Kaisha and Nippon Shipyard.
Principal Particulars:
Length Overall: 339.5m
Breadth: 60.0m
Scantling Draught: 21m
Deadweight at Scantling Draught: Approx. 310,000t
Fuel: Methanol and heavy oil
Other: Equipped with a large shaft generator
Build: Nippon Shipyard, Japan Marine United Corporation
Charterer: Idemitsu Tanker
Delivery: 2028