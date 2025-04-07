NYK Orders Dual-fuel Methanol VLCC

On April 4, NYK concluded a contract for the construction and charter of a very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) equipped with a dual-fuel methanol main engine, a first for the NYK VLCC fleet.

The vessel, which will feature a large shaft generator, will be constructed by Nippon Shipyard and engaged in a long-term charter for Idemitsu Tanker.

The Malaccamax VLCC was designed in collaboration with Idemitsu Tanker, IINO Kaiun Kaisha and Nippon Shipyard.

Principal Particulars:

Length Overall: 339.5m

Breadth: 60.0m

Scantling Draught: 21m

Deadweight at Scantling Draught: Approx. 310,000t

Fuel: Methanol and heavy oil

Other: Equipped with a large shaft generator

Build: Nippon Shipyard, Japan Marine United Corporation

Charterer: Idemitsu Tanker

Delivery: 2028



