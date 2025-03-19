Danelec Launches Emissions Compliance Module

Danelec launched an new vessel Emissions Compliance Module, offering shipowners and operators a way to meet stringent environmental regulations while reducing administrative burdens and improving fleet performance.

Danelec’s Emissions Compliance Module allows shipowners and operators to transfer emissions data to class societies and third-party verifiers, simplifying compliance with regulations including EU Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), UK MRV, IMO Data Collection System (DCS), FuelEU, and the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

End-users can work with multiple class societies and verifiers, ensuring a tailored approach to emissions compliance across fleets. The module further enhances the compliance process by enabling the purchase of validated voyage statements based on the Danelec Emissions Compliance Voyage report.

While helping shipowners to achieve compliance with minimal effort, the Emissions Compliance Module unlocks significant time savings of approximately 30 hours per vessel annually.