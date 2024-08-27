Danelec Launches Simulation Tool for LNG Carriers

Danelec has released a new simulation tool it says will bridge the gap between LNG carrier commercial and operations teams.

LNG carrier operations are subject to several unique challenges, including balancing diverse factors to meet charter party requirements, meeting cargo temperature and pressure requirements at discharge, and optimizing voyage planning amidst variable weather conditions and route complexities to minimize consumption and maximize delivery.

By simulating expected vessel performance and providing optimized operational setpoints, the new platform enables operators to plan and execute voyages with greater efficiency. Detailed simulations encompass route waypoints, cargo composition, vessel loading, and forecasted weather, providing actionable insights to improve operations. Continuous mid-voyage updates enable operators to adjust to changing conditions in real-time, ensuring optimal reliquefaction and subcooling rates, engine modes, shaft speed, and GCU use.

Danelec says the suit can result in the potential to save more than 100 MT of LNG per voyage, with an estimated saving of $360k per vessel per year.

The platform also facilitates accurate vessel performance measurements contextualized by actual weather and cargo composition impacts, providing early identification of potential issues that reduces the risk of underperformance claims and ensures compliance with charter party agreements.



