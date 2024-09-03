Danelec Unveils Remote Operational Performance Test for VDRs

The newly launched Remote Operational Performance Test (OPT) service from Danelec enables ship operators to perform mandatory voyage data recorder (VDR) operational performance tests remotely.

The new Danelec Remote OPT is a software-as-a-service solution designed to simplify the workflows required of ship owners under the Operation Requirement Resolution MSC.333(90) and IEC 61996-1 ed.2, which states that all VDRs installed after July 1, 2014, must support an OPT. This test, usually performed by the onboard engineering team annually or after sensor and VDR maintenance work, is intended to ensure all VDR data is recorded correctly.

"By enabling remote VDR performance testing, we are helping to reduce the workload on crews and ensure that our customers' fleets remain compliant and operationally sound," said Christian Kock, EVP Safety at Danelec.

Remote OPT is the latest addition to Danelec’s Safety Insights suite of remote services such as real-time VDR health monitoring, remote configuration and instant access to recorded data for incident investigation. The browser-based Danelec platform ensures accessibility to Safety Insights from any device without local installation.