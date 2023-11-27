Danfoss Drives Forms Dedicated Marine Division

Danfoss Drives on Monday announced the formation of a dedicated marine business unit.

The company said the move will allow it to provide tailored solutions for its customers in the marine industry

“This organization allows Danfoss to delve deep into the intricacies of maritime applications and understand the nuances of ship propulsion, control systems and electrification in ways that broader, more diversified companies might not,” Danfoss said in a statement.

In addition to product experts in the field, marine customers will also have access to the testing and development capabilities at Danfoss Drives’ Application Development Center (ADC) in Loves Park, Ill.

“The ADC is a maker space for testing solutions at the forefront of electrification and the marine industry with our partners. It is an investment locally, further proof of how Danfoss is transferring years of Nordic heritage and marine expertise into the evolving Americas maritime market,” said Clayton Gibbons, Head of Electrification and System Drives, Americas and Head of Marine and Electrification Sales, North America, Danfoss Drives. “Agility and specialized knowledge empower us to deliver tailor-made solutions that not only meet but exceed the stringent requirements of the maritime sector.”