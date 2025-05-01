Danfoss Power Solutions Names New CFO

Danfoss announced that Torben Christensen has been named Chief Financial Officer of Danfoss Power Solutions, effective immediately. Previously Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Global Services, Danfoss Group, Christensen will join the Power Solutions Leadership Team (PSLT) and report directly to Daniel Winter, President of Danfoss Power Solutions. Winter previously served as CFO before assuming the role of President in January. Christensen is based at the company’s offices in Nordborg, Denmark.

As CFO, Christensen will be responsible for driving financial strategy and ensuring solid performance during strong growth and challenging market conditions. Christensen will lead the Finance and Functions team, which is responsible for ensuring financial compliance, delivering robust financial performance, and supporting strategic decision-making across Danfoss Power Solutions. He will also serve as the Power Solutions representative on the Danfoss Finance Board.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with many talented Power Solutions executives and leaders over the years. To now stand beside them as an immediate colleague is a great opportunity,” Christensen said. “While this role represents a shift for me, I am not entering as a novice. I am eager to get started, to dive deep into the business, meet our amazing customers and partners, and uncover opportunities to improve our financial standing.”

Christensen brings nearly 30 years of Danfoss experience to his new role. He started his career in Corporate Treasury and then spent 27 years in Global Services, the company’s shared services organization, leading functional areas such as logistics, real estate, finance and accounting, and indirect procurement. Since 2017, he has been leading the Global Services organization. In 2023, he was named Chief Sustainability Officer in addition to his role as Head of Global Services.

Christensen currently serves as a board member for ProjectZero and STEAR, both started by Bitten & Mads Clausen's Foundation. He holds a graduate diploma in finance and accounting.