Daniamant DanEI-300 Electronic Inclinometer Meets New IMO Carriage Requirements

The Daniamant DanEI-300 electronic inclinometer has achieved IMO Wheelmark (Marine Equipment Directive) approval, becoming the world’s first electronic inclinometer certified to meet IMO carriage requirements for container ships and bulk carriers.

The approval confirms that the DanEI-300 complies with the requirements of Directive 2014/90/EU (MED) for Electronic Inclinometer Equipment, following successful conformity assessment under Module B (EC Type Examination) and Module D (Quality System Assessment) by the notified body DNV (Notified Body No. 0098).

This milestone comes at an important time for the maritime industry. IMO Resolution MSC.363(92), adopted on June 14, 2013, established the Performance Standards for Electronic Inclinometers and is now being implemented through new carriage requirements. These sensors measure a ship's heel angle, roll amplitude, and roll period to improve stability safety.

According to the carriage requirements, all new container vessels and bulk carriers of 3,000 gross tonnage and above, constructed on or after January 1, 2026, must be fitted with a type-approved electronic inclinometer to measure, display, and record roll motion. The requirement, adopted via SOLAS Regulation V/19.2.12 (Resolution MSC.532(107)), enhances stability monitoring in adverse weather.

With this certification, the DanEI-300 provides shipowners, shipyards, and system integrators with a fully compliant solution that meets upcoming SOLAS carriage requirements, offering a modern electronic alternative to traditional mechanical inclinometers without compromises on regulatory acceptance.

For shipyards, the DanEI-300 offers a plug-and-play solution that eliminates approval uncertainty during plan approval and commissioning. The MED Wheelmark ensures smooth acceptance during flag state inspection and class surveys, supporting efficient project delivery for SOLAS-regulated vessel segments.

The DanEI-300 is engineered for continuous and accurate heel angle measurement, with clear display and reliable performance in demanding marine environments. Manufactured under an audited quality system, the product’s MED Wheelmark approval ensures acceptance by flag states and classification societies worldwide.