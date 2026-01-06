Danish Shipping Targets Seafarer Training

Danish Shipping has presented its strategy for the coming five years titled “Charting the Course.”

Overall, the strategy aims to strengthen Denmark and the Danish flag as the home base for Danish shipping companies, ensure that Danish seafarers’ skills are world-class, drive the sustainable transition of shipping with undiminished ambition, and ensure Danish shipping companies contribute strategically to defence and crisis preparedness.

The strategy identifies a number of goals and key targets. These include:

• ensuring that the Danish-flagged merchant fleet grows as much as, or more than, the world fleet

• that there are more Danish seafarers in 2030 compared to 2025

• that Danish Shipping delivers at least 400 internships annually and that the number of students enrolled in maritime education increases each year up to 2030.

• that global regulatory schemes are in place that drive the green transition of shipping beyond the EU’s regional measures.

“Shipping is agile and Danish shipping companies excel in the way they adapt to shifting patterns of trade in global markets and a volatile geopolitical reality. The Danish shipping industry represents a strategic asset and a strength in a turbulent world, where supply security and resilience have risen to the top of the agenda,” said Anne H. Steffensen, CEO of Danish Shipping.

“Danish Shipping is committed to working for competitive national and international framework conditions. And to drive a competitive and sustainable transition for international shipping, including upscaling the production of alternative fuels and new technologies. We need world-class maritime competences to achieve this,” said Steffensen.



