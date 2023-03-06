Dassault Systèmes to help IRS Drive Digital Transformation

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) entered into a collaboration with Dassault Systèmes to leverage virtual twin technology for driving its digital transformation and boosting operational efficiency.

The collaboration involves the use of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to optimize the performance and efficiency of complex marine and offshore projects. The platform will enable IRS to enhance and implement data-driven decision making, concept design, engineering, integrated operations, and maintenance processes.

“Complex marine and offshore projects need new ways to leverage the advanced technologies that are defining a new era in shipbuilding and gain an edge in the industry,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director India, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and our industry solution experiences like Program Excellence For Sea and Designed for Sea transform shipbuilding practices to support strategic objectives sustainably. The digital management of complex projects, collaboration across multisite ecosystems, efficient production planning, and virtually exploring alternative design scenarios all impact the delivery of high-quality vessels that meet – or better yet – exceed their customers’ expectations.”