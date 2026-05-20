Dassault Systèmes, iHawk Deploy Virtual Twin Technology for Autonomous Cargo Operations

Dassault Systèmes announced the real-world deployment of its virtual twin technology for autonomous cargo operations with Singapore-based deep-tech startup iHawk Global.

The system is currently being piloted at an active 50,000 sqm container yard in Singapore, where autonomous aerial drones and ground rovers work together to capture live inventory data and provide operators with real-time asset visibility. The deployment is among the first of its kind in ASEAN for cargo operations in dense, GPS-denied container environments.

As Singapore advances its transformation into a next-generation port and logistics hub, the maritime sector is moving toward leaner and more automated operations under the Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map (ITM). However, dense stacks of steel containers in port yards often disrupt GPS and communications signals, making autonomous navigation difficult and limiting the reliability of conventional autonomous systems.

To address this challenge, iHawk developed a system that pairs an aerial drone with a ground rover acting as a precision navigation anchor, enabling sub-decimeter positioning accuracy in complex container yard environments. The system allows operators to improve inventory visibility while reducing reliance on manual inspections and on-ground operations.

Before deployment, the entire system was designed and validated virtually using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform. iHawk simulated airflow conditions, mapped signal dead zones, and stress-tested operational scenarios digitally before hardware was deployed in the field.

This simulation-led approach enabled iHawk to identify critical design flaws early, eliminating two full rounds of physical prototyping and saving up to USD$23,000 (S$30,000) in estimated hardware costs and four months of development time. Mission energy efficiency also improved by 30%, while time spent preparing regulatory safety documentation was reduced by approximately 50%.

The deployment reflects a broader shift across Singapore and ASEAN toward more automated and manpower-lean logistics operations. As ports face increasing pressure to improve yard productivity and operational visibility, technologies that combine autonomous systems with real-time digital twins are becoming increasingly important in helping operators manage dense, high-volume cargo environments more efficiently.

At the core of the deployment is Dassault Systèmes’ cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which enables AI-powered, science-based virtual twins. It provided iHawk with a unified environment to design, test and connect real-world data. Using applications such as CATIA for rapid AI-assisted design iterations, and SIMULIA to simulate airflow and signal interference in complex environments, iHawk was able to validate its system virtually before deployment. Dynamic Systems Specifier was used to test coordination between drones and ground rovers across more than 50 scenarios in a cloud-enabled environment. Together, these capabilities enabled iHawk to move from concept to live deployment faster, with greater confidence and accuracy.

With commercial deployment targeted for October 2026, iHawk is advancing its system through phased development, beginning with live deployment of autonomous drones for real-time cargo data capture, and now progressing toward integrating ground rover coordination and real-time virtual twin synchronization within the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The company is initially focused on supporting cargo operations in Singapore’s port and marine sectors, with plans to explore expansion opportunities across ASEAN.