PALFINGER to Supply Cranes for North Sea HVDC Platforms

PALFINGER has secured a contract to supply davit cranes for five offshore converter platforms in the North Sea, expanding its presence in the offshore wind market as Europe accelerates grid infrastructure development tied to renewable energy projects.

The Austrian company said it would deliver seven PF200-7m davit cranes to Spanish engineering contractor Dragados Offshore for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter platforms linked to projects for German transmission system operators Amprion and TenneT Germany.

Under the agreement, two Amprion offshore substations will each receive two cranes, while three TenneT substations will receive one crane each. The platforms are intended to connect offshore wind farms to mainland electricity grids.

Production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026, with deliveries continuing through the first quarter of 2028. Offshore commissioning is expected to continue until the fourth quarter of 2031.

The PF200-7m davit crane is designed for offshore conditions and combines low weight with lifting capability and reduced maintenance requirements, according to the company.

The contract marks PALFINGER’s first collaboration with Dragados Offshore and its first project involving Amprion. The company said the project represents its third major offshore substation program for TenneT following earlier deliveries to Seatrium and Larsen & Toubro.

With this latest project, PALFINGER will have supplied davit cranes for twelve of the 15 TenneT offshore substations currently planned in German and Dutch waters, according to the company, which added it secured 42 davit crane orders for offshore substations in 2025 alone.

“This collaboration and the growing demand for our offshore wind cranes further solidifies PALFINGER’s position as a key provider of integrated marine solutions and highlights the strategic importance of strong, long-term partnerships in this market. We are proud to support the continued expansion of offshore grid infrastructure in the North Sea,” said Iavor Markov, Global Key Account & Segment Manager Offshore Wind at PALFINGER.