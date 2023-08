Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Dave Lee has joined Louisiana-based maritime leasing and financing company Maritime Partners as its new vice president of technology and innovation.

Lee joins Maritime Partners from ABB, where he was most recently vice president of sales for the workboat sector. A 20-year maritime industry veteran, Lee has previously held leadership positions at American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) and Jeffboat.