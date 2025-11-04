Dave Otto Joins Accelleron as Territory Sales Manager

Accelleron North America has welcomed Dave Otto as Territory Sales Manager. Dave will lead service sales activities across the eastern United States and the Caribbean, in the power production, cruise, shipping, and gas compression markets, to strengthen customer relationships and support their operational needs.

Dave brings more than 30 years of industrial sales experience to Accelleron. For the past 10 years, he worked for Toromont CAT as a territory sales representative managing a portfolio of more than 400 engines. Before this, Dave worked with Wärtsilä where he held several key roles, including account manager and agreement sales manager. He started his career in hydraulics before transitioning into engines for marine and power plant installations.

Dave earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio. He is fluent in French and English. Prior to joining Accelleron, Dave lived in Glens Falls, New York and is in the process of moving to South Florida to work from Accelleron’s Miami service station in Miramar, Florida.