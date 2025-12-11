New Guidelines Developed for Safe Use of Ammonia Cargo as Fuel

Lloyd’s Register (LR), EXMAR and the Belgian Federal Public Service (FPS) for Mobility and Transport have helped to develop interim guidelines to enable the safe use of ammonia cargo as fuel on gas carriers.

The Belgium FPS Mobility and Transport, with support from LR and EXMAR, led work to secure an amendment to the Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code) more than two years ago, removing restrictions previously preventing the consumption of ammonia cargo as fuel. The three stakeholders provided the initial draft of the Interim Guidelines to the IMO Correspondence Group considering the guidelines. Subsequent development involved cooperation with Member States in a Correspondence Group to ensure consensus.

The Guidelines were finalized during the IMO’s Sub-Committee on the Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 11) and are expected to be formally approved at MSC 111 in May 2026.

Ammonia has long been recognized for its potential as a zero-carbon fuel, but until recently ammonia cargo could not be used as fuel on gas carriers certified in accordance with the IGC Code. The new framework balances safety and flexibility, allowing shipowners and operators to move forward with ammonia-fueled vessel designs under a recognized regulatory pathway.