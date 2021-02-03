De Klerk Takes Delivery of Two Pontoons

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered two pontoons to De Klerk in Werkendam, the Netherlands. The delivery, which took place on January 8, consisted of a Stan Pontoon 4111 named Oosterschelde and a Stan Pontoon 3011 named Kreekrak.

De Klerk placed the order with Damen on December 1, 2020. The delivery took place quickly thanks to Damen’s practice of building vessels in series. Damen sales manager Vincent de Maat explains, “In the 1960s Kommer Damen revolutionized our industry with the introduction of standardised shipbuilding. There are numerous benefits of this – amongst which is that it provides operators access to vessels and equipment that are thoroughly proven.

“Additionally, as is the case with these two pontoons, it means we can build for stock. That way, when a need arises for our customers, we are able to respond very quickly.

“One of the main reasons De Klerk has chosen our pontoons is that we have a more solid deck thickness than our competitors. The pontoons will be used for all kinds of civil constructions works. De Klerk also did some civil projects for Damen in the past.”

The pontoons will be the first Damen vessels operated by De Klerk and will support a wide range of civil construction projects.