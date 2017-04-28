Tuco Debuts New Light Dive Vessel

Tuco Marine has presented its new vessel dedicated to the diving and subsea market, the ProZero 12m LDV Light Diving Vessel.

The boat is designed and optimized to serve as a platform for subsea operations and support of up to three divers. Diving operations include underwater inspection, investigation, construction, repair and maintenance of machinery and structures and recovery of sunken assets.

In addition to the large driver and control cabin, the boat is equipped with a working deck and has room for up to three dive control stations in the cabin. Powerful light projectors on the aft deck provide ample light.

The 12-meter ProZero vessel comes with double inboard diesel engines and waterjets. It can be equipped with single point lifting so that the boat can easily function as Daughter Craft for much larger dive vessels. Thus, it can serve as a mothership extension that allows precise operations closer to installations like structures or oil platforms

Sturdy railing and the diver latter is mounted on the aft deck, where there is also easy access to a built-in locker for diving hoses and equipment. An A-frame helps to ensure safe diving operations and can also serve in tasks that involve cargo handling.

The 12-meter ProZero Light Diving Vessel is designed with the further option of remote controlling. The Remote Command System allows additional types of operations and adds flexibility. It improves productivity and efficiency of certain non-diving operations because crew change can be avoided. At the same time, remote control allows operations in hazardous environments while keeping the crew/operator at a safe distance.