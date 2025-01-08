DeepOcean Adds High-Spec Subsea Vessel to Its Fleet

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has signed a charter contract for the high-spec subsea vessel Orient Adventurer.

The new capacity aligns with the company’s service offerings and subsea capabilities across both the offshore renewables and conventional energy sectors in multiple regions.

Under a new contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO), DeepOcean will take on the Orient Adventurer as part of its fleet from early 2026 until the end of 2027.

The agreement includes options for up to four additional years.

DeepOcean will utilize Orient Adventurer globally for offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M), installation, as well as high-end inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), construction, and recycling of offshore oil and gas infrastructure.

Orient Adventurer, formerly named Polar Onyx, is currently serving on an offshore wind contract in Southeast Asia, demonstrating its track record in offshore renewables. This builds on its extensive experience in conventional energy markets across various regions, from the North Sea to Brazil.

The vessel is equipped with a 250-tonnes crane and a vertical lay system (VLS) with 275-tonne capacity, distinguishing it from most comparable vessels.

DeepOcean will install two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in hangars. There is also an option to install an underdeck carousel capable of carrying and installing power cables.

“We are excited to reunite with this high-quality subsea asset. We had a great experience with her during a previous three-year charter party, where the vessel served DeepOcean in Africa.

“The vessel’s versatility and equipment make her an excellent match for our subsea capabilities, underscored by the ability to operate across the globe,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.