Related News

U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for 10 Missing Cuban Migrants

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended the search for 10 Cuban migrants believed missing from a boat that capsized off Key West…

PHOTO: Heerema's Balder Vessel Removes Morpeth Platform in Gulf of Mexico

Heerema Marine Contractors' deepwater construction vessel Balder has recently completed the offshore removal of the Morpeth…

Car Carrier Sinks After Collision With Tanker Off Japan; Three Missing

Japanese coast guard ships and aircraft were searching on Friday for three missing crew of a cargo ship that capsized and…

BIMCO: All Eyes on US Gasoline; Will Demand Exceed 9.2M Bpd?

“Fill her up, son; unleaded. I need a full tank of gas where I'm headed,” former Police-front man, Sting, sang back in 1999…

Autonomous Ships: IMO Completes Regulatory Scoping Exercise

As the maritime industry continues to develop and test the technologies required for safe autonomous vessel operations, many…

Suez Canal Authority Still Open to Negotiation with Ever Given Owner

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Tuesday it was still open to negotiating with the owners of a giant container ship which blocked traffic in the

Norwegian to Resume US Cruise Sailings in August

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would return to sailing in the United States from August 7, more than…

Shipowner Blames Suez Canal for Ever Given Grounding

The owner of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel'

Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Second Constellation-class Frigate

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that the Navy is exercising a $553.8 million option to have Fincantieri Marinette…

Trending News

Suez Canal Blames Ever Given Grounding on Speed, Rudder

Stena Line’s New Ferry Floated Out in China

Containership Grounds in the Suez Canal