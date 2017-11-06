Latvian Delegation Visits JNPT

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Mumbai hosted a high-level delegation led by the Prime Minister of Latvia Mr Maris Kucinskis, on 4th November, 2017 .

The delegation was on a five day visit to India starting 2nd November, 2017, during which the Latvian PM also met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The delegation was given a detailed tour of the port to observe various port operations and the implementation of various Ease of Doing Business initiatives. Deputy Chairman of JNPT, Neeraj Bansal also briefed the delegation about the Government’s flagship programme Sagarmala and the opportunities that were expected to emerge as the ports developed into engines of growth.

Prime Minister of Latvia Mr Maris Kucinskis said that this visit would be a turning point in the relationship between the two countries. He informed that Latvia has already started food processing units as joint venture with Indian partner

He also said that Latvia is focussing on transport and logistics, and the importance of building direct link and establishing direct contact through ports will establish close relations between two countries.