Marine Link
Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Latvian Delegation Visits JNPT

November 6, 2017

File Photo: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

File Photo: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Mumbai hosted a high-level delegation led by the Prime Minister of Latvia Mr Maris Kucinskis, on 4th November, 2017 . 

 
The delegation was on a five day visit to India starting 2nd November, 2017, during which the Latvian PM also met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
 
The delegation was given a detailed tour of the port to observe various port operations and the implementation of various Ease of Doing Business initiatives. Deputy Chairman of JNPT, Neeraj Bansal also briefed the delegation about the Government’s flagship programme Sagarmala and the opportunities that were expected to emerge as the ports developed into engines of growth.
 
Prime Minister of Latvia Mr Maris Kucinskis said that this visit would be a turning point in the relationship between the two countries. He informed that Latvia has already started food processing units as joint venture with Indian partner
 
He also said that Latvia is focussing on transport and logistics, and the importance of building direct link and establishing direct contact through ports will establish close relations between two countries.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News