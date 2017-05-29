Cyber SAFE Ship Delivered

The first ships to be classed with Lloyd’s Register’s cyber notations have been delivered to Global United in Korea.

Built by Hanjin Heavy Industries , in collaboration with Alpha Ori Technology, the ships have been awarded the notation Cyber (AL-SAFE) certifying the autonomous systems onboard as safe.

This is the first real example of the digital transformation in shipping – the ships will operate in an autonomous mode for selected functions using cutting edge digital technology. The new cyber-enabled features allow crew to operate ships more efficiently. This is also the first example of a ship certified to stream data into a big data platform.

The autonomous systems were enabled by Alpha Ori Technology with the purpose of several systems being able to operate with a level of automation onboard three vessels to varying degrees.

The aim was to minimise human error and make the operation of ships systems safe and more efficient when running in autonomous mode. LR provided independent assurance services to the shipowner during these important first steps, with the objective of applying descriptive notation to the vessels in recognition of the work and certifying the systems as safe.

Elements of the navigation, cargo and machinery systems have been certified AL2, which means ‘systems provide on and off-ship decision support for operators’.

This provides operators and shore-based support staff with instant access to operating data from these systems for monitoring and diagnostics through the cloud, with which they can make more informed decisions and respond to issues faster and more efficiently.

The Air Handling Unit has been certified AL3 which means ‘systems that operate autonomously, but with an active human ‘in-the-loop’’. The system continuously monitors operational information from fire and gas systems, cargo systems and navigational positioning systems and then uses this information to automatically adjust the unit’s operating parameters to maintain a safe and comfortable environment within the accommodation space.

Nick Brown, LR’s Marine & Offshore Director, said: “LR’s innovation, consultancy and assurance teams have performed exceptionally as part of this dynamic project, working with an entirely new product to us and our clients. From this point, the degree of autonomy on cyber-enabled ships will only grow and comprise more and more functions and reach higher and higher levels, and thanks to LR's procedures this will be achieved safely.”

Tatsuya Okamoto, Mitsui & Co. on behalf of Global United Gas Carriers, added: “We, Global United Gas Carriers Pte. Ltd., wish to thank Alpha Ori team for delivering the SMARTShip technology to our vessel, the Trammo Dietlin, and Lloyd’s Register for their assessment and assigned class notation of – Cyber (AL-SAFE). It was a matter of great pride for Global United that its vessel was the first ship in the world to achieve this autonomous level of certification.”

Sam Jha, CBO, Alpha Ori Technology, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Trammo Dietlin fitted with our SMARTShip technology is certified with AL-SAFE notation – first ever in the world by Lloyd's Register. We believe it to be the beginning of maritech transformation that will revolutionise the maritime transportation industry and drive economic value for all stakeholder including ship owners and operators.”

Capt. Rajesh Unni CEO, Synergy Marine Group, commented: “Our business involves providing comprehensive tailor-made vessel management services to our clients. The technology of Alpha Ori has high-powered our solutions. We are delighted to use the Digital Product Suite of Alpha Ori which offers us cutting edge technologies to enable remote vessel monitoring, diagnostics and control.”