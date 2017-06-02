Marine Link
New Push Boat Delivered to Devall Towing

June 2, 2017

Photo: Laborde Products

Devall Towing and Boat Service pushes into the future with Mitsubishi Engines

The newly built M/V Jackson Scott has been delivered to owner Devall Towing and Boat Service of Hackberry, La.

The Jackson Scott is a 64’ X 27’ inland push boat, powered by two fully mechanical, EPA Tier 3 engines rated 630HP @ 1,600RPM. The engines are coupled to Twin Disc MG 5222 transmissions turning four-blade 70” X 56” propellers.  The M/V Jackson Scott follows four previous Devall Towboats with the same propulsion package from Laborde Products.  Earlier vessels included the M/V Tug Devall, M/V Cooper Devall, M/V Aidan Devall and M/V Finili Ryanne.

Laborde Products said it is the largest distributor of Mitsubishi Marine engines in North America offering a complete lineup of heavy duty, fully mechanical Tier 3 engines from 400HP to 1,675HP.

Devall Diesel Service, a Devall Towing and Boat Service affiliate, is also a Mitsubishi Marine and Laborde Products Dealer providing parts, service and sales support to the inland marine market with facilities in Hackberry, La. and Port Arthur, Texas.

