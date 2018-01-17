Marine Link
Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Dive Support Vessel Delivered to Stapem Offshore

January 17, 2018

  • Photo: Incat Crowther
  • Photo: Incat Crowther
  • Photo: Incat Crowther Photo: Incat Crowther
  • Photo: Incat Crowther Photo: Incat Crowther
The first of two new 18-meter catamaran dive support vessels built for Paris-based Stapem Offshore has been delivered by South African shipbuilder Legacy Marine Group. The Marshal Island-flagged vessel, Stapem Beluga, will operate in the coastal waters of Angola in support of oil and gas exploration and production.
 
The vessel, designed by Incat Crowther, has been customized to suit Stapem’s specific operational requirements. The aft exterior deck utilizes available space by combining deck lockers and racks for diving equipment storage with a covered dive prepping area. The vessel has four fold-down dive ladders for water access, three swing davits for assisting divers, and one 3-ton hydraulic deck crane for additional operational support. The bow design is configured for efficient interaction with personal transfer ladders of offshore FPSOs and platforms. Robust closed cell polyethylene foam core fendering is provided around the perimeter of the vessel to protect it from damage. The main cabin has seating for 14 persons and also a SL3 diving operations panel for monitoring dive operations.
 
Achieving speeds in excess of 20 knots, the vessel is powered by two MAN D2876LE402 main engines, each coupled to a Hamilton HJ403 waterjet through ZF 360 gearboxes. Electrical power for the vessel and all dive operations is provided by two Fischer Panda generators. Other items fitted below deck include a diesel-engine driven hydraulic power unit for powering the deck crane, a caviblaster system, low pressure compressor and subsea tool system.
 
Principal Dimensions
Length Overall: 18.7 m
Length Waterline: 17 m
Beam Overall: 6 m
Draft (hull): 1.16 m
Depth: 2.5 m
Construction: Marine Grade Aluminum
 
Capacities
Fuel Oil: 2 x 1750 liters
Fresh Water: 1 x 500 liters
Sullage: 1 x 500 liters
Crew: 2
Dive Personnel: 14
 
Propulsion and Performance
Speed (Service): 20 knots
Speed (Max): 23.5 knots
Main Engines: 2 x MAN D2876LE 402
Power: 2 x 4,12kW @ 2,100rpm
Gearboxes: 2 x ZF 360
Waterjets: 2 x Hamilton HJ403
Generators: 1 x Fischer Panda (18 kVA), 1 x Fischer Panda (30 kVA)
 
Regulatory
Class/Survey: ABS, + A1 (E) HSC Coastal Craft + AMS
