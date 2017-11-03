Teekay’s New Shuttle Tanker Delivered
- Beothuk Spirit is the first of three new Canadian flagged shuttle tankers built by Samsung Heavy Industries for Teekay Offshore (Photo: Teekay Offshore)
- Beothuk Spirit will provide crude transportation services on Canada’s East Coast (Photo: Teekay Offshore)
- Beothuk Spirit has been officially delivered to Teekay Offshore (Photo: Teekay Offshore)
Teekay Offshore said it has taken delivery of Beothuk Spirit, the first of three new shuttle tankers to serve East Coast Canada, built in Korea by Samsung Heavy Industries.