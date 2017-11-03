Marine Link
Teekay’s New Shuttle Tanker Delivered

November 3, 2017

Teekay Offshore said it has taken delivery of Beothuk Spirit, the first of three new shuttle tankers to serve East Coast Canada, built in Korea by Samsung Heavy Industries.

 
Heritage Class sister vessels Norse Spirit and Dorset Spirit are scheduled for delivery in the first half of November 2017 and early-2018 respectively.
 
The three Suezmax, DP2 shuttle tankers will provide crude transportation services to the Hibernia, Terra Nova, White Rose and Hebron offshore oil fields located in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador. Teekay Offshore is the sole supplier and operator of shuttle tankers services on Canada’s East Coast.
 
The new ships, which have a total cost of approximately $375 million, are Canadian flagged and will replace two in-charters and one owned vessel Navion Hispania currently servicing this 15-year, plus extension options, contract with a consortium that includes Chevron Canada, Exxon Mobil, Husky Energy, Mosbacher Operating Ltd., Murphy Oil, Nalcor Energy, Canada Hibernia, Statoil and Suncor Energy.
