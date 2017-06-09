New Tug Delivered to Targe Towing

U.K towage company Targe Towing ltd. signed a contract with Sanmar Shipyards for the purchase of tugboat Bogacay 26 two weeks ago.

Bogacay 26 started her maiden journey immediately after the contract signing and arrived Aberdeen last week.

The flag of the vessel was changed at the port with the participation of Sanmar crew, Sanmar Projects Engineer Deniz Dereli and partners of Targe Towing, Tom Wooley and Nick Dorman.

The vessel has been renamed as Kittiwake.

Measuring 24.4m in length with a molded beam of 11.25m and an overall draft 5.1 m, the tug is powered by pair of Caterpillar 3512 C main engines, each developing 1765 kW at 1,800 rev/min driving Rolls-Royce type US 205 FP azimuth drives with carbon shafts turning 2,400 mm diameter propellers inside high efficiency nozzles with stainless steel inner surfaces. Auxiliary generator sets are also by Caterpillar – a pair of 86 ekW C4.4s.

The port side main engine also powers the pump that feeds the external firefighting system with a FFS supplied monitor capacity of 1,200m3/h located at the forward end of the bridge deck.

This machinery combination delivers a bollard pull of 60 tons and a free-running speed of 13 knots. The main winch, manufactured by DMT, is mounted on the fore deck.