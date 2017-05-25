Gondan Delivers Dual Fuel Tug

After completing its sea trials program, DUX, the first dual fuel tug ever built in Europe, was delivered yesterday to its owner, the Norwegian company Østensjø Rederi A/S.

This vessel is the first tugboat of a series of three. Designed by the Canadian company Robert Allan Ltd., the new escort tug, with 40.2 meters length and 16 meters beam, will provide tug services to Norwegian state-owned energy company Statoil, at the far-north terminal located at Melkøya under severe weather conditions. Built to withstand harsh environments, the vessel is shaped specifically to grant full operational availability at temperatures of 20 degrees below zero and combines environmental sustainability through the use of LNG in most of its operations -complying therefore with IMO Tier III emissions standards- with the flexibility of diesel power to ensure a high level of operational security.

Dux has a free running speed of 15 knots and is capable of remarkable direct and indirect towing performance, providing exceptionally high direct pull and escort forces: 107 ton bollard pull and 167 ton steering force, both class approved by Bureau Veritas. Outfitted to comfortably accommodate a crew of 8 people, the vessel has been built according to the highest shipbuilding standards. The extraordinary behaviour regarding noise and vibration isolation can serve as example, achieving noise levels as low as 45 dB on the crew’s cabins.

Among its duties, it will conduct approximately 300 LNG ship escorts annually, will assist with berthing operations and will be maintained in readiness for emergency services such as long line towing, fire-fighting, and oil spill response.