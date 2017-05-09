Meyer Turku Delivers Mein Schiff 6 for TUI

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku said it has delivered the newly built cruise ship Mein Schiff 6, the fourth in a series for Germany’s TUI Cruises.

“We are very happy about the delivery of Mein Schiff 6 in time and excellent quality,” said TUI Cruises CEO, Wybcke Meier. “With this ship we can again deliver the high TUI Cruises standard to our passengers and exceed it with fine tunings and small surprises.”

The vessel was handed over to its new owners during a ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard.

Meyer Turku CEO, Jan Meyer, noted the importance of continuous improvement of technology, ship design, production processes and the shipbuilding team: “At the shipyard we have a very interesting working mode. Every one to two years we develop a new ship type and then we further refine it in the following sister ships.”