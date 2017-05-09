Marine Link
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Meyer Turku Delivers Mein Schiff 6 for TUI

May 9, 2017

  • Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku Photo: Meyer Turku
  • Photo: Meyer Turku Photo: Meyer Turku

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku said it has delivered the newly built cruise ship Mein Schiff 6, the fourth in a series for Germany’s TUI Cruises.

 
“We are very happy about the delivery of Mein Schiff 6 in time and excellent quality,” said TUI Cruises CEO, Wybcke Meier. “With this ship we can again deliver the high TUI Cruises standard to our passengers and exceed it with fine tunings and small surprises.”
 
The vessel was handed over to its new owners during a ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard.
 
Meyer Turku CEO, Jan Meyer, noted the importance of continuous improvement of technology, ship design, production processes and the shipbuilding team: “At the shipyard we have a very interesting working mode. Every one to two years we develop a new ship type and then we further refine it in the following sister ships.”
 
“With Mein Schiff 6 our goal was to improve further from previous ships with a few fine tunings based on passenger feedback and at the same time build it with fewer hours than before,” Meyer explained. “At the same time we are ramping up our production volume to meet the demands of our long and stable order book.”

Mein Schiff 6
Length: 295 m
Width: 36 m
Draft: 8 m
Size: 99,800 GT
No. of decks: 15
Flag: Malta
Crew complement: 1,026
No. of passengers: 2,794
No. of cabins: 1,267 (82 percent with balconies)
No. of restaurants & bistros: 13
No. of bars & lounges: 13
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News