Friday, January 26, 2018

CMA CGM Takes Delivery of 20,600 TEU Flagship

January 26, 2018

The 20,600 TEU CMA CGM Antoine De Saint Exupery (Photo: CMA CGM)

French shipping group CMA CGM said it has taken delivery of its new flagship, the first in a series of three new 20,600 TEU containerships.

 
The French flagged CMA CGM Antoine De Saint Exupery will enter into service on February 6 on the FAL 1 service (French Asia Line 1), which connects Asia to Northern Europe
 
CMA CGM said the new 400-meter long and 59-meter wide box ship features a Becker Twisted Fin that allows for improved propeller performance and helps reduce energy expenditure for a 4 percent reduction in CO2 emissions. Additionally, the ship’s engine is said to reduce oil consumption by as much as 25 percent and fuel consumption for a 3 percent average reduction of CO2 emissions.
