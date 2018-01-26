CMA CGM Takes Delivery of 20,600 TEU Flagship

Related News

Kawasaki Kisen, 3 Others Plan LNG Bunkering Venture

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Chubu Electric Power , Toyota Tsusho, and Nippon Yusen KK say they have started discussions to launch…

Coast Guard to Offload $721 Mln of Seized Cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard will offload more than 47,000 pounds of cocaine worth over $721 million Thursday at 9:30 a.m., which…

Call for Carriage Ban on Non-Compliant Fuel

A group of leading environmental and maritime shipping organizations have called for the prohibition of transporting non…

USNS Brunswick Departs Malaysia

The expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Brunswick (T-EPF-6) concluded a port visit to Kuching, Malaysia, Jan. 17. The…

Sea Ice Could Disrupt Shipping in Northern China

A unit of China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) on Friday issued a blue alert for sea ice in a key port area in the north of the country…

New UK Sub Completes its First Dive

The U.K. Royal Navy’s fourth Astute class submarine, Audacious, has completed its first ever dive, marking a milestone on…

Date Set for Fifth Iridium NEXT Launch

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that the fifth Iridium NEXT launch has been targeted by SpaceX for March 18, 2018 at 8:19 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Eni Halts Drilling in Rosneft-led Offshore Project Over US Sanctions

Italian oil and gas group Eni has suspended drilling in the Black Sea in a Rosneft-led offshore project because of U.S. sanctions, the company's chairwoman said on Wednesday.

Golar LNG Bags New Long-term FSRU Contract

Golar LNG Partners announced that it has executed a 15-year charter with an energy and logistics company for the provision…

Coral EnergICE Named in Finland

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to hold 1A Super ice class was named Coral EnergICE during a ceremony at the Port of Turku…

Maersk Drilling Axes Dozens of Staff

Maersk Drilling USA is laying off 84 employees who work aboard the Maersk Viking (UDW drillship), located in the Gulf of Mexico…