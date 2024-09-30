Delmar Systems Acquires IKM Mooring Services

Delmar Systems AS announced it has acquired IKM Mooring Services, expanding its footprint in Norway.

As part of the acquisition, Delmar Systems will integrate IKM Mooring Services' operations into its existing framework.

"We are excited to welcome the IKM Mooring Services team and their valued clients into the Delmar Systems family," said Jørund Havnerås, Managing Director – Delmar Systems AS. "This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for our company as we broaden our service capabilities and enhance our offerings in Norway. We are confident that the integration will create new opportunities and drive greater innovation, benefiting both our clients and employees."

"We look forward to a seamless transition and are committed to ensuring that our clients experience a smooth integration process," said Øystein Stjern, Deputy CEO of the IKM Group. "Joining forces with Delmar Systems is an exciting opportunity for growth and advancement, and we are enthusiastic about the increased scope and capabilities this will bring."