Delta 'T' Equips Governors Island Ferry

Governors 1, a 400-passenger ferry built by Blount Boats delivered in 2019, provides service between Lower Manhattan and Governors Island, a park-like respite .5 nm away from the bustle of New York City.

The 132' x 40' Governors 1 has dual 800 hp engines, so maintaining optimal air pressure and temperature is critical for peak performance and efficiency. Adequate airflow is also essential for crew comfort and safety.

Specified by naval architecture and marine engineering services firm Glosten, Inc., the shipbuilder installed a high-performance engineered ventilation system from Delta "T" Systems.

Delta "T" engineered the system with two 5 hp intake and two 2 hp exhaust fans controlled by its innovative 600-C2 Manual Control. Humidity is managed with a pair of high-performance aluminum Moisture Eliminators.

Governors 1 is built to USCG CFR 46 Subchapter K, so four Delta "T" Slimline A60-Rated Fire Dampers were installed, the thinnest damper on the market at only 4.25" deep. 100% 316 stainless steel, it's US Coast Guard-approved for use in penetrating Class A-0, A-15, A-30 and A-60 bulkheads and decks, and is also Wheelmark certified under EU Marine Equipment Directive (MED).

"We've been installing Delta 'T' Systems products for 20 years," said Bob Pelletier, Blount Boats, Inc. VP. "The engine room ventilation system installed on Governors 1 has had excellent performance."