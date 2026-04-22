NYK Launches Oil Analysis Service for Ammonia-Fueled Engines

Japan’s NYK Group has launched a lubricating oil analysis service to monitor the condition of ammonia-fueled engines, as it seeks to support the adoption of alternative fuels in shipping.

The service, developed by group company Nippon Yuka Kogyo, is designed to detect early signs of abnormalities in engines using ammonia as fuel.

Ammonia is seen as a next-generation maritime fuel due to its low greenhouse gas emissions during combustion, though it requires new approaches to monitoring engine performance.

The service uses lubricating oil analysis to assess internal engine conditions, enabling early detection of potential issues and supporting operational reliability.

NYK said the offering is based on verification trials that established the technical expertise required to monitor ammonia-fueled engines.

The service will be provided to NYK Group companies as well as external customers and is scheduled to launch during the Sea Japan maritime exhibition starting April 22, 2026.

The company said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to promote decarbonization in shipping through the use of next-generation fuels including ammonia.