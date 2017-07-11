Deltamarin Wins Contract for Viking Line Newbuild

Deltamarin Ltd said it has signed contracts with Chinese shipbuilder Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (XSI) for engineering and construction support services for the Viking Line Liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuelled ro-pax vessel newbuilding. The contracts cover basic and detail design as well as comprehensive project management support and supervision services to the shipyard during vessel construction.

The new ro-pax vessel for Viking Line will have a passenger capacity of 2,800 people, and the length of its cargo lanes will be 1,500 meters. In addition to running on LNG, the vessel will be equipped with two 24-meter-high rotor sails. She will serve the Finland – Sweden route, connecting Turku, Åland Islands and Stockholm as part of the European Union’s Motorways of the Seas project.

The new vessel concept was designed by Deltamarin together with Viking Line. Deltamarin also delivered assistance in the tender and contract phases for the ship owner.

Deltamarin’s sales manager Nina Savijoki commented, “From a naval architectural point of view, [Viking Line] presented us with every concept developer’s dream challenge: to come up with a concept that is even more energy efficient in relation to cargo capacity than their MS Viking Grace, one of the most energy-efficient and sophisticated ferries on the market.”

According to Deltamarin, special focus in the concept development was put on hull form development, weight control, energy efficiency (including waste heat recovery) and improvement of the general arrangement. The new concept 10 percent more energy efficient than existing vessel Viking Grace, Deltamarin said.

Now that the Viking Line ship contract with XSI has been confirmed, Deltamarin said it will continue with the basic and detail design of all disciplines for the yard. Deltamarin will also support the yard in project management as well as passenger vessel building process requirements and provide supervision services during the production of the newbuilding project.

The value of Deltamarin’s contracts with XSI in total is over €11 million ($12.6 million). The engineering and preconstruction project management support will be carried out mainly at Deltamarin’s offices in Finland over an estimated period of 12 months. The supervision and other construction support services will be carried out until planned delivery of the vessel in 2020.

Deltamarin earlier worked together with XSI in a construction project for the world’s highest capacity Pure Car Truck Carrier series for Höegh Autoliners.