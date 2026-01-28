Deltamarin Signs Design Contract for Meriaura Open Deck Carrier

Deltamarin has signed a basic design contract with Jiangsu Zhenjiang shipyard (Group) CO., LTD for Meriaura’s new open deck carrier.

Design work will start immediately at Deltamarin Finland, with delivery scheduled for early 2028. The ordered 6,800 DWT open deck carrier is 120 meters long and features 1A ice class and DP2 notation.

Deltamarin developed the vessel concept together with Meriaura during 2025, based on Meriaura’s two preceding open deck carriers. The contract signed with the builder, Jiangsu Zhenjiang shipyard, is a direct continuation of the concept design work and includes a complete engineering package for approval design.

The new vessel will primarily operate in the short sea shipping market, consistent with the rest of Meriaura’s fleet. The vessel is optimized for heavy project and special cargo, with a specific design focus on demanding Ro-Ro operations. With features like dynamic positioning, a large deck area and excellent technical and operational performance, the vessel is well-suited for various project requirements all year round. It also provides access to challenging locations with shallow drafts, poor infrastructure, or limited space.

The vessel is optimized to support the green transition through advanced multi-fuel engines. Meriaura’s own biofuel will be part of the future fuel mix, enabling immediate fuel-related emission reductions. Additionally, the vessel features battery readiness via a plug-and-play setup. Its optimized hull design and efficient engine technology contribute to significantly improved fuel efficiency.