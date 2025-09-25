DEME JV Secures T&I Job at Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE with CSBC Corporation, has secured a contract for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, covering the transport and installation of 35 foundations and the offshore substation, as well as the scour protection works.

DEME will deploy several vessels from its fleet, including the floating offshore installation vessel Green Jade, owned and operated by CDWE and the first of its kind designed and built in Taiwan.

A rock placement vessel will be deployed for the scour protection works. DEME has been active in Taiwan since 2019, when it co-founded CDWE, the country’s first offshore wind contractor.

Through CDWE, it has contributed to landmark projects such as Zhong Neng, Changfang Xidao, and Hai Long, and has also been involved in the Greater Changhua offshore wind farm project.

Formosa 4, developed by Taiwan-based Synera Renewable Energy, is located approximately 20 kilometers off the coast of Miaoli County.

Once completed, the wind farm will deliver 495 MW of green energy, playing a key role in Taiwan’s energy transition.

Subject to the final investment decision, foundation installation works are expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

Earlier in September, Synera Renewable Energy selected Siemens Gamesa to supply 35 of its 14 MW wind turbines for the project.

“The Formosa 4 contract builds on DEME’s strong track record in Taiwan. We are proud to play a significant role in advancing Taiwan’s clean energy transition and supporting its long-term vision for renewables.

“Through our joint venture CDWE, we provide integrated solutions that help our clients successfully develop their projects. In addition to bringing decades of knowledge and experience to Taiwan, we are nurturing local marine engineering talents and seafarers specialized in offshore wind who will help drive the industry forward for years to come,” said Frank Jonckheere (General Manager Asia-Pacific - Offshore Energy).