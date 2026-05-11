Shell Selects New Wave Offshore for Orca Project in Santos Basin

New Wave Offshore Energy has been selected by Shell to provide marine warranty survey services for the Orca project in Brazil’s pre-salt Santos Basin.

The contract covers marine warranty and assurance services for the offshore development, which is estimated to contain recoverable resources of about 370 million barrels.

New Wave Offshore’s scope includes vessel surveys, engineering review and oversight of transportation and installation operations across multiple project phases.

The company said the work will involve independent review and verification to ensure agreed project warranties are met during offshore execution.

“This award clearly validates our technical depth and operational discipline. Being chosen by Shell for Marine Warranty services affirms the confidence the industry is placing in our ability to execute offshore projects with integrity and attention to detail.

“We are proud to see our core philosophy, that a highly technical team of honest and dedicated professionals delivers unparalleled value to our clients, recognized at this level,” said Kyle Eddings, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The award expands New Wave Offshore’s marine warranty survey portfolio supporting offshore energy projects including FPSO installations, subsea construction and decommissioning activities.