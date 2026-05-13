DEME Names Norse Energi as Offshore Wind Installation Fleet Expands

Belgian offshore contractor DEME has officially named its new jack-up offshore transport and installation vessel, Norse Energi, strengthening its offshore wind installation fleet alongside sister vessel Norse Wind.

Norse Energi wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) is soon expected to begin operations in the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

The initial assignments include Iberdrola’s Windanker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea from June 2026 and Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 project in the UK from the third quarter of 2026.

The vessels are designed to transport and install next-generation wind turbines and XXL monopiles in water depths of up to 70 metres.

Equipped with 3,200-ton cranes, the vessels are intended to support larger offshore wind installations while reducing installation timelines through higher transport capacity per trip.

The vessels feature hybrid power systems and 4.2 MWh battery systems aimed at improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions.

“We are proud to mark the naming of Norse Energi and to complete this new generation of jack-up offshore transport & installation vessels alongside Norse Wind.

“These vessels reflect our ambition to push boundaries and support our customers in delivering the next wave of offshore wind projects. With the addition of Norse Energi and Norse Wind to our fleet, DEME is further reinforcing its commitment to accelerating the energy transition and delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for offshore wind projects worldwide,” said Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME.