DEME, Van Oord Secure Offshore Wind Work in Taiwan

DEME and Van Oord have secured separate contracts from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for installation works at the 500 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has been awarded a substantial contract for the transport and installation of foundations and the offshore substation for the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

For DEME, substantial contract means it is valued between $155 million and $310 million.

CDWE is responsible for the transport and installation of 33 jacket foundations, the pin piles anchoring them to the seabed, and the offshore substation.

CDWE is Taiwan’s leading offshore wind contractor, formed through a partnership between CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME. For the Fengmiao 1 project, CDWE will deploy its offshore installation vessel Green Jade.

The installation works are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

As for Van Oord, the Dutch company is in charge of installation of inter-array cables for the offshore wind farm.

Van Oord’s scope of work includes transportation, installation and burial of the 33 inter array cables, with a total length of approximately 64 kilometers.

Van Oord's Nexus vessel (Credit: Van Oord)

To carry out the work, Van Oord will deploy its cable-laying vessel Nexus on the project and use a remote-controlled trencher to bury the cables to the required depth below the seabed.

The inter array cable installation work will start in 2027.

The Fengmiao 1 wind farm is located approximately 35 kilometers off the coast of Taichung in central Taiwan. When fully operational, the 500 MW wind farm will serve as a large scale and stable source of green electricity supplying Taiwanese businesses.

It will support the Taiwanese government’s aim to install 5.7 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2025, with an additional 15 GW by 2035.