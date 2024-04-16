DEME’s Orion Vessel Heads to US After Finishing Scottish Offshore Wind Job

DEME’s DP3 offshore installation vessel Orion has departed for the United States to prepare for the installation of 176 foundations on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, following the wrap up of works at the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

DEME’s flagship Orion vessel has completed monopile installation works on Ocean Winds’ Moray West offshore wind farm project in Scotland.

Despite harsh winter conditions, DEME managed to install 29 monopiles in approximately two months.

Meanwhile, DEME’s DP2 jack-up vessel Apollo is installing the transition pieces, set for completion in the coming months.

The Moray West offshore wind farm, developed by Ocean Winds in Scotland's Moray Firth, will generate 882 MW, powering over 1.3 million homes.

According to DEME, a key industry milestone has been delivered by DEME installing the first complete foundations for near 15 MW turbines.

Dedicated novel tools were deployed such as a Quad Vibro Hammer and pioneering bolting equipment for M90 bolts.

Orion transported the 29 monopiles, which weigh up to 2000 tonnes each, from the port of Invergordon and installed them in full DP mode, without the use of anchors. The vessel used its specially designed and high-tech motion compensated pile gripper, in combination with its 5,000-tonne crane and vessel ballasting techniques to complete the operation.

“I am absolutely delighted with DEME Offshore’s performance whilst working on the Moray West project. They have executed the monopile installation campaign efficiently, professionally, and safely.

"DEME has been solution-focused, flexible and proactive during the offshore construction campaign, and continue to be so during the ongoing TP installation campaign - well done DEME,” said Pete Geddes, Ocean Winds Project Director.





Orion En Route to Offshore Wind Project in Virginia





Meanwhile, the Orion vessel has started its voyage across the Atlantic Ocean back to the United States, heading to its next project in Virginia

According to Jan Klaassen, Business Unit Director Americas at DEME Offshore, the vessel is scheduled to arrive in the Port of Norfolk, Virginia in late April where it will be prepared for the installation of 176 foundations on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project for the client Dominion Energy.

The roughly 2.6 GW CVOW project will consist of 176 turbines, each designed to generate 14.7 MW. It is located about 27 miles (43.5 kilometers) off the coast of Virginia Beach and is expected to be the largest offshore wind farm in the U.S.