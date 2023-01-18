Denmark Launches Digital Ship Register

Denmark this week launched its digital ship register, said to be the world's first.

There are currently more than 6,000 ships registered in the Danish shipping registers. The registrations of these ships have until now been handled manually.

"[The new digital ship register] will ease the workload with faster and more efficient workflows for everyone working with registration of ships in Denmark. At the same time, the system contributes with an extra layer of security and control in relation to ship registration," the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) said.

DMA Deputy Director, Niels Peter Fredslund, said, "Digitalization is a focal point for future shipping. The launch of the digital ship register is a significant initiative in this regard. The digital ship register will get rid of manual paperwork and has great potential for streamlining and reducing the administrative burdens for shipping companies in ship registration and ship trading."