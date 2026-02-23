DetentionTrackr Debuts AI-Powered Port State Control Intelligence Tool

DetentionTrackr has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered maritime intelligence platform designed to centralize global Port State Control (PSC) detention data into real-time operational insight.

The DetentionTrackr platform aggregates live detention data from global ports and converts fragmented enforcement records into structured intelligence aimed at improving efficiency and decision-making across the maritime industry.

In February alone, 72 vessels were detained across global ports, with 164 detentions recorded worldwide since the start of 2026, according to DetentionTrackr. Despite consistent enforcement activity, detention information remains dispersed across regional authorities.

“DetentionTrackr delivers a unified AI-driven view of active vessel detentions, enriched with detailed ownership and management intelligence. It represents a new category of maritime intelligence, transforming how the industry understands and responds to detention events,” said Thomas Cox, Co-Founder and originator of the platform.

The platform enhances detention reports with vessel profiles, inspection and detention history, ownership structures and beneficial owner mapping, ship owner and manager identification with contact details, and structured risk context. Active detentions are monitored hourly, while resolved cases are archived to support benchmarking and fleet analysis.

DetentionTrackr is aimed at ship managers seeking fleet benchmarking visibility, charterers assessing detention exposure before fixing vessels, P&I clubs monitoring compliance risk, technical suppliers responding to deficiency-related detentions, maritime service providers addressing operational gaps, port agents requiring early awareness of detained vessels, and riding squads mobilizing crews to rectify deficiencies.

“PSC data is public but operationally fragmented. We built DetentionTrackr to transform dispersed inspection records into structured, actionable intelligence; empowering maritime professionals to make faster, more informed decisions,” added David Holly, Co-Founder at DetentionTrackr.