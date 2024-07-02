Dettor to Lead Resolve Marine's New Business Development Department

Marine solutions provider Resolve Marine announced the formation of a Business Development division. To lead the effort from London, U.K., Daniel Dettor has been promoted to Director, Business Development. In this newly established role, he will focus on global business development initiatives and adds client services, government relations and brand, marketing and communications departments and personnel.

Dettor brings to the role extensive salvage industry experience. He joined Resolve Marine in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in 2007 and moved to London in 2013. In 2019 he was appointed General Manager, Europe. Dettor has played a key role in establishing Resolve Marine's OPA 90 and China SPRO divisions and maintaining and growing relationships with clients, including ship owners, marine insurers, resource partners and government authorities. He is a regular speaker at conferences and client events and was appointed to co-lead the company's ESG Task Force in 2023. Dettor holds a degree in marketing from University of Central Florida and an executive M.B.A. from University of Warwick, Warwick Business School.

Joseph Farrell III, CEO of Resolve Marine, said, “For the past 17 years, Daniel has consistently prioritized the perspective of our clients in our decision-making processes. His deep understanding of the evolving role of salvors positions him as the ideal leader for the division and his dedication to fostering client relationships and integrating their feedback will significantly influence how Resolve Marine positions itself now and into the future. Farrell concluded, “With the launch of a new Business Development department, Daniel's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand and innovate in addressing complex marine challenges."

Dettor said, “It's been a privilege to play a part in Resolve Marine's growth, a journey that has provided us the opportunity to develop a global client base that includes some of the largest marine operators and insurers in the world. Together with a team of highly skilled, client-facing professionals, I look forward to strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones as we evolve our service offerings to meet the needs of our clients.”