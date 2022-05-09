Detyens Awarded Oiler Overhaul Work

Detyens Shipyards Inc. has been awarded a contract for a 70-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188).

This $15,141,033 firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,335,373, the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed in North Charleston, S.C., beginning June 30, 2022 and is expected to be completed by September 7, 2022.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received.