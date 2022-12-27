Detyens Awarded US Navy Oiler Repair Job

North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203).

The $10,051,547 firm-fixed-price contract, a small business set-aside, includes a base period and three options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $10,606,947.

Detyens, which services a wide range of vessel types, including government, commercial, shallow draft and blue water tonnage, was one of six bidders for the project.

Work will begin February 14, 2023 and is expected to be completed by April 29, 2023.

USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) entered non-commissioned U.S. Navy service under the control of the MSC in 1996, the last of the 18 Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oilers to enter service. The ship serves in the U.S. Atlantic Fleet to supply both fuel and dry stores for U.S. Navy ships underway at sea.