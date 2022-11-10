Detyens Scores $21 Million MSC Oiler Overhaul Job

North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a $21,007,304 contract for a 91-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry-docking availability of Military Sealift Command's (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196).

The firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,090,004. The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received.

Work will begin May 18, 2023, and is expected to be completed by August 12, 2023.

USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) is the 10th Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler, built by Avondale Shipyards in New Orleans and placed into non-commissioned service with the MSC in 1991.