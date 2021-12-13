Detyens Wins $21 Million MSC Overhaul Job

Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a 118-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry docking availability on the USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8).

Work will be performed in North Charleston, S.C., and is expected to be completed by May 15, 2022.

The $21,604,117 firm-fixed-price contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $23,095,473. Contract funds in the amount of $21,604,117 are obligated in fiscal 2022 using working capital funds (Navy).

This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website, and seven offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) is the contracting activity (N3220522C4030).

The 230-meter-long USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8), formerly USS Arctic (AOE-8), is the third ship in the Supply class of fast combat support ships, built in San Diego and originally entering service for the U.S. Navy in 1995. The ship was decommissioned from Navy service in 2002, and has since been operated as part of MSC's Naval Fleet Auxiliary Force.