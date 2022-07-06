Detyens Wins USNS Supply Overhaul Contract

North Charleston, S.C. repair yard Detyens Shipyards Inc. has been awarded the contract for the regular overhaul and dry-docking on the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6).

The $22,670,778 firm-fixed-price contract includes seven options, which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $24,462,335.

The contract, awarded by the Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC), was competitively procured with proposals solicited via beta.sam.gov. Detyens was one of three bidders for the contract.

The 120-calendar day shipyard availability is expected to be completed by January 19, 2023.

USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), ex-USS Supply (AOE-6), is the lead ship of the Supply-class fast combat support ships. The vessel was commissioned in 1994 and decommissioned in 2001, after which it was transferred for service with the U.S. MSC.