Austal, JR Kyushu Jet Ferry Developing New Vessel Concept
- Render of the proposed 80 meter trimaran high speed passenger ferry concept for JR Kyushu Jet Ferry, announced in Japan (Image: Austal)
- Austal Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ben Marland (front row, third from left), with representatives from JR Kyusu Jet Ferry, Shintoa Corporation and Austrade at the MOU Ceremony held December 8, 2017 (Image: Austal)
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Austal Australia and JR Kyushu Jet Ferry will see the two firms develop a new high speed trimaran passenger ferry concept for JR Kyushu Jet Ferry’s South Korea to Japan service, one of Japan’s busiest international routes.