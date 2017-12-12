Austal, JR Kyushu Jet Ferry Developing New Vessel Concept

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Austal Australia and JR Kyushu Jet Ferry will see the two firms develop a new high speed trimaran passenger ferry concept for JR Kyushu Jet Ferry’s South Korea to Japan service, one of Japan’s busiest international routes.

The companies will design and build the 80 meter trimaran based on Austal’s trimaran hull form, with the interior to be developed by leading Japanese designer, Eiji Mitooka of Don Design.

The parties will now move toward a contract for the design, manufacture and delivery of a vessel with a 500-passenger capacity and top speed of 38 knots early in 2018.

“This announcement caps off a great 2017 for Austal, a year in which we have had record orders for our commercial business,” said Austal Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ben Marland. “Following our recent contract announcement with Fred Olsen S.A. for two 117 meter trimaran ferries, we are very excited about the possibilities for this new vessel.”

“Executives from JR Kyushu Jet Ferry travelled to the U.K. and Spain to personally experience the difference in passenger comfort that our trimaran design offers,” Marland said.

JR Kyushu Jet Ferry is part of the Kyushu Railway Company and operates daily jetfoil services between Fukuoka, Japan and Busan, South Korea.