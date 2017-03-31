New ABS Guide Advances Industry FSRU Development

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, has published the ABS Guide for Building and Classing LNG Regasification Vessels, outlining guidance for classing LNG regasification vessels.

“ABS has developed this industry-leading guidance based on extensive experience with the classification of LNG carriers,” says ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “As the world moves toward cleaner fuels and becomes more dependent on gas, ABS will continue to play a key role in advising industry on the development of a safer and more sustainable fleet.”

Floating LNG regasification uses specialized ships, commonly referred to as LNG regasification vessels or Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU), which offer a flexible and efficient way to deliver LNG to new and expanding markets. This Guide covers both purpose-built LNG regasification vessels and existing LNG carriers that are converted to operate with regasification plants onboard.

Whereas the latest update of the IGC (International Code of the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk) provides high-level requirements for ships with regasification plants, the ABS guide for regasification vessels presents clear guidance to designers and shipyards developing these types of ships.

Recognizing the unique operational characteristics of LNG regasification vessels, ABS has included in this Guide provisions that allow Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking (UWILD) for extended periods of time.

“As the LNG supply chain expands, industry is considering its options for getting gas to demanding markets,” says ABS Vice President for Global Gas Solution Patrick Janssens. “This Guide provides best-in-class guidance and promotes safety in the expanding LNG market.”

Recognizing the changing landscape and increased industry focus on gas, ABS launched its Global Gas Solutions team in 2013 to support industry in developing gas-related projects.

A pioneer in classification for the safe transport and handling of gas, ABS classed the world’s first LPG carrier conversion, the first LNG carrier conversion, the Methane Pioneer, in 1959, as well as the first newbuild LNG carrier, Methane Princess, in 1964, and has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets, including many of the most advanced gas carriers in service. ABS is the industry leader in classification of liquefied gas carriers.